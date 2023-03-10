https://gettr.com/post/p2ap0k4196c

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 President of MAGA MALL Ronald Soloman: I‘m totally behind any organization that promotes freedom, competition and it’s better for people. So an organization like NFSC is welcome, it’s like a breath of fresh air. I want to thank you all for everything that you do. For the Mainland China viewers who are risking their lives just to watch our live stream, I wish them all the best. God bless you all.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 MAGA MALL主席罗纳德·所罗门：我对任何促进自由、竞争以及人们福祉的组织表示完全支持。因此像新中国联邦这样的组织颇受人们欢迎，它就像是一股新鲜空气。我想对你们所做的一切表示感谢。对那些冒着其生命危险观看我们节目的中国大陆观众，我祝他们一切顺利。上帝保佑你们！





