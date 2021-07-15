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Government Schools vs. Christianity | Beyond the Cover
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11 views • July 15, 2021
In Episode #2 of Beyond the Cover, Gary Benoit interviews New American Senior Editor Alex Newman about the war that is now deliberately being waged against the God of the Bible in public-school classrooms under the guise of “education.” Alex’s blockbuster article on this subject is one of several he wrote or cowrote in The New American’s “Save Our Children” Special Report, which makes the case for getting the children out of the public schools immediately.
To order extra copies of the Special Report, click here: https://shoptna.org/tna-back-issues/tna-2021-back-issues/the-new-american-3712
To subscribe to The New American, click here: https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe/
To order extra copies of the Special Report, click here: https://shoptna.org/tna-back-issues/tna-2021-back-issues/the-new-american-3712
To subscribe to The New American, click here: https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe/
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