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“SAFETY CONCERNS” HALT ANOTHER COVID DRUG TRIAL
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198 views • October 20, 2020
“SAFETY CONCERNS” HALT ANOTHER COVID DRUG TRIAL
With media attention focused on the #COVID19 “vaccine unicorn”, several alternative therapeutics currently in trial are getting little attention. Monoclonal antibody cocktails,
touted by President Trump, claim to give Covid patients a boost of synthetic antibodies to help fight against the virus. Sounds great, but is there a catch? Eli Lilly has put their late-stage trial on hold due to a safety concern, leaving the public in the dark as to why.
#CovidTrials #Safety #EliLilly #OnHold #Health #Covid19 #TheHighWire
With media attention focused on the #COVID19 “vaccine unicorn”, several alternative therapeutics currently in trial are getting little attention. Monoclonal antibody cocktails,
touted by President Trump, claim to give Covid patients a boost of synthetic antibodies to help fight against the virus. Sounds great, but is there a catch? Eli Lilly has put their late-stage trial on hold due to a safety concern, leaving the public in the dark as to why.
#CovidTrials #Safety #EliLilly #OnHold #Health #Covid19 #TheHighWire
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