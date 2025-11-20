BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Eye contact so confident they'll think you're a karate master
Ryan Sobolski
Ryan Sobolski
1 follower
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 2 days ago

If you overthink eye contact and feel like it just makes your social anxiety worse, this video shows you how to build calm, karate-level presence without turning into a fake “alpha”. You’ll learn a practical, martial-arts-inspired system to change the way people read you and how to talk to anyone with grounded, authentic confidence. Plus, I’ll walk you through simple drills you can start today to make powerful eye contact feel natural, not forced.


👉🏻 Your Free Confident Eye Contact 7-Day Training Plan: https://stan.store/ryansobolski/p/confident-eye-contact-7day-training-plan


If we’re just meeting each other - hi there!


This channel is all about refining our focus and attention onto what truly matters:

Rediscovering our energetic potential, reconnecting with inner peace, finding ourselves again and, in that process, forging self belief and cultivating deep relationships with others.


Grateful for your company on this journey.


#socialanxiety #eyecontact #howtotalktoanyone


Copyright © 2025 by Ryan Sobolski. All rights reserved.

"CIVILITY Ecosystem" and "CIVILITY Constellation" are trade marks of Ryan Sobolski.

Keywords
self confidencesocial anxietybody languagesocial skillseye contacthow to be confidentcharismatic presencesocial confidencequiet confidencehow to stop overthinkinghow to talk to anyoneintrovert empowerment
Chapters

03:39- Where to look when speaking to others (Zanshin)

08:51- How to stop overthinking your eye contact (Mushin)

11:39- How long to look (Maai)

15:48- Eye contact in groups (Metsuke)

19:28- Acting techniques for easier eye contact

22:03- Instant stress relief mid-conversation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy