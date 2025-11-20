Eye contact so confident they'll think you're a karate master

If you overthink eye contact and feel like it just makes your social anxiety worse, this video shows you how to build calm, karate-level presence without turning into a fake “alpha”. You’ll learn a practical, martial-arts-inspired system to change the way people read you and how to talk to anyone with grounded, authentic confidence. Plus, I’ll walk you through simple drills you can start today to make powerful eye contact feel natural, not forced.





If we’re just meeting each other - hi there!





This channel is all about refining our focus and attention onto what truly matters:

Rediscovering our energetic potential, reconnecting with inner peace, finding ourselves again and, in that process, forging self belief and cultivating deep relationships with others.





Grateful for your company on this journey.





