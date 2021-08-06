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Handsome sexy fallen angel vampire alien ETs' main interest is breeding nephilims with New Age women
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84 views • August 06, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2021).
These fallen angel “love and light” vampire sex aliens are not extraterrestrial but they are interdimensional, and very evil, with agenda for breeding hybrid aliens with Indian Hindu women and New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channelers. Pure evil does not recognize human morality. They are creating a nephilim army just like in Noah’s flood days, to destroy God’s human specie and fight Jesus at Armageddon when Jesus returns.
Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO “Twilight Saga” ascended master New Age vampire fallen angel devils aliens are alien-abducting and MILAB abducting human children, and soul-scalping them, and stealing their bodies, and assuming their identities. They are also having sex with huge numbers of Hindu women and Mormon women (as we exposed in previous videos) and Druid women and Nazi Vril women and Scientology women and Voodoo women and Native American shaman women and Moonies women and New Age Wicca witch hippy “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling women, in order to breed an army of nephilim X-men mutants to fight Jesus when he returns at Armageddon and to massacre exterminate God’s human homo-sapiens specie populace when they transform into their werewolf, Wolverine, hulk, wendigo, chupacabra, cyclops, scarlet witch, Mystique, Legion, Dr. Doom, Nightcrawler, and Apocalypse forms, when 5G frequency activates their DNA and the “great awakening” happens. This is being done on a massive scale. They are also procreating children with all these witches from Indian Hindu women, and Buddhist women, and Mormon women, and Scientology women, and Voodoo women, and Santeria women, and Nazi Vril women, and Druid women, and Wicca women, and Amish witchcraft women, and Native American shamanistic women, and New Age “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling women, and Moonies women, and Satanist women, and other witches. They are appearing as handsome nice “benevolent good alien ET” Pleiadian esoteric occult secret society “Twilight Saga” vampire alluring men or as their former boyfriends, in order to have sex with them. They are causing divorce witchcraft spells to keep their husbands away, in order to know that the fetus is their own nephilim children. When the higher dimensional invisible fetus grows to a few months, they are alien-abducting or MILAB abducting the witches again and removing the fetus to raise them on their own spaceships and underground bases. They tell the women that “all seed is mines.” Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO Atlantis 13th Reich Nazi 5th Reich fallen angel devils are repeating the same thing they did in Noah’s Atlantis days, which brought about God’s wrath judgment and Noah’s great flood upon the earth that killed all the humans and animals on the earth. When these New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling humans meditate and connect with their gods aliens, these fallen angel devils and their demon children are able to establish a psychic telepathic connection with them, so they are able to see the spaceship approaching their home even with their eyes closed. Nathaniel states that from his research, this correlate with ancient records of how demons operated in ancient times. These fallen angel alien ETs are possessing serial killers, in order to control them to do their killings, so that they can feed on the human life force energy of the victims from pain and horror and sorrow. Repent, repent, repent, and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
These fallen angel “love and light” vampire sex aliens are not extraterrestrial but they are interdimensional, and very evil, with agenda for breeding hybrid aliens with Indian Hindu women and New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channelers. Pure evil does not recognize human morality. They are creating a nephilim army just like in Noah’s flood days, to destroy God’s human specie and fight Jesus at Armageddon when Jesus returns.
Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO “Twilight Saga” ascended master New Age vampire fallen angel devils aliens are alien-abducting and MILAB abducting human children, and soul-scalping them, and stealing their bodies, and assuming their identities. They are also having sex with huge numbers of Hindu women and Mormon women (as we exposed in previous videos) and Druid women and Nazi Vril women and Scientology women and Voodoo women and Native American shaman women and Moonies women and New Age Wicca witch hippy “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling women, in order to breed an army of nephilim X-men mutants to fight Jesus when he returns at Armageddon and to massacre exterminate God’s human homo-sapiens specie populace when they transform into their werewolf, Wolverine, hulk, wendigo, chupacabra, cyclops, scarlet witch, Mystique, Legion, Dr. Doom, Nightcrawler, and Apocalypse forms, when 5G frequency activates their DNA and the “great awakening” happens. This is being done on a massive scale. They are also procreating children with all these witches from Indian Hindu women, and Buddhist women, and Mormon women, and Scientology women, and Voodoo women, and Santeria women, and Nazi Vril women, and Druid women, and Wicca women, and Amish witchcraft women, and Native American shamanistic women, and New Age “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling women, and Moonies women, and Satanist women, and other witches. They are appearing as handsome nice “benevolent good alien ET” Pleiadian esoteric occult secret society “Twilight Saga” vampire alluring men or as their former boyfriends, in order to have sex with them. They are causing divorce witchcraft spells to keep their husbands away, in order to know that the fetus is their own nephilim children. When the higher dimensional invisible fetus grows to a few months, they are alien-abducting or MILAB abducting the witches again and removing the fetus to raise them on their own spaceships and underground bases. They tell the women that “all seed is mines.” Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO Atlantis 13th Reich Nazi 5th Reich fallen angel devils are repeating the same thing they did in Noah’s Atlantis days, which brought about God’s wrath judgment and Noah’s great flood upon the earth that killed all the humans and animals on the earth. When these New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling humans meditate and connect with their gods aliens, these fallen angel devils and their demon children are able to establish a psychic telepathic connection with them, so they are able to see the spaceship approaching their home even with their eyes closed. Nathaniel states that from his research, this correlate with ancient records of how demons operated in ancient times. These fallen angel alien ETs are possessing serial killers, in order to control them to do their killings, so that they can feed on the human life force energy of the victims from pain and horror and sorrow. Repent, repent, repent, and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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