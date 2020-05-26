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TRUMP TODAY: Memorial Day Ceremony at Fort McHenry with President Trump and the First Lady - 5/25/2020
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38 views • May 26, 2020
“For as long as our flag flies in the sky above, the names of these fallen warriors will be woven into its threads. For as long as we have citizens willing to follow their example, to carry on their burden, to continue their legacy, then America’s cause will never fail and American freedom will never, ever die,” ~President Donald Trump 5/25/2020
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