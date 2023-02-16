Create New Account
After Neil Shen’s failed investment in ChatGPT, his sugar daddy, the CCP stepped in and brought Microsoft on board in covering up its crimes and vilifying the New Federal State of China and Miles Guo!
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p28g4ca1da4

2/15/2023 Miles Guo live: After Neil Shen’s failed investment in ChatGPT, his sugar daddy, the CCP stepped in and brought Microsoft on board in covering up its crimes and vilifying the New Federal State of China and Miles Guo!

#Microsoft #NFSC #BillGates #ChatGPT #OpenAI #NeilShen #SequoiaCapital


2/15/2023 文贵直播：沈南鹏投资ChatGPT未遂后，他的干爹共产党出场了，中共买通微软掩盖其恶行并大肆诋毁新中国联邦和郭文贵！

#微软 #新中国联邦 #比尔盖茨 #沈南鹏 #红杉资本


