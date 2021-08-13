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ANOTHER SATANIST THAT NEEDS EXPOSING FOR WHAT HE REALLY IS!!!
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710 views • August 13, 2021
The so called "Lord" Anthony Bamford taking off from the world HQ of JCB.
The guy is nothing but a satanic globalist and is directly involved with the CCP!!!
People should all start exposing these dangerous satanists, they are behind every evil in the world, they are the ones making our lives hell on earth, are we just going to let them do what they want?
The guy is nothing but a satanic globalist and is directly involved with the CCP!!!
People should all start exposing these dangerous satanists, they are behind every evil in the world, they are the ones making our lives hell on earth, are we just going to let them do what they want?
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