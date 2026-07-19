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Soul Extraction: Alien Soul Hunters And The Demonic Dark Side Of The Alien Abduction Phenomenon
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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SOURCE: Forbidden Radio Clips "Biblical Demons Are Modern Aliens: Soul Harvesting & the Darkside of Abductions | Nathaniel Gillis" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-pk2Osm3L0


Quote: "Nathaniel Gillis drops absolute bombshells on the dark truth behind UFO abductions: These are NOT just physical encounters — entities are extracting souls, training consciousness in the ether, and preparing humans for the afterlife - or something far worse. From Betty & Bob Luca’s soul being peeled from the body and flown away, to biblical prophecies in Ezekiel 13 about beings that “make souls fly,” Gillis connects ancient demonic forces with modern alien abduction horror. Out-of-body experiences, soul harvesting, fertility monitoring, and non-human intelligence exploiting humanity’s deepest weakness - this one will shake your entire worldview."


REFERENCES:

Nathaniel Gillis: https://www.youtube.com/@nathanieljgillis

https://www.facebook.com/TheNathanielJGillis/

Gillis on Danny Jones: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrK8W2OyWJY


ALIEN ABDUCTIONS:

Karla Turner "Into the Fringe" https://t1p.de/a9pjb

Karla Turner "Masquerade of Angels" https://t1p.de/w3zjx

Karla Turner "Taken" https://t1p.de/ufgvk

Andy Pero "Project Superman" https://t1p.de/i3stf

Barbara Bartholic "Story of a UFO Investigator" https://t1p.de/1be1z


WATCH TOP 3 REMOTE VIEWINGS ABOUT THE AFTERLIFE:

Remote Viewing Moksha - Liberation from a Prison Planet https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm

Farsight - Remote Viewing Death Traps https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u

Intuitive Underground - Remote Viewing the Afterlife


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l


WATCH - JESUS' DARK SECRETS:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"The Dark Secrets of Jesus Playlist" https://t1p.de/4jy0q


SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM

Part 8 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT8vXTn34cA


CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilians Feast on Human Souls in the Lower Astral Plane. Part 3" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKF7oMnL6mg

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Confirmed: The Rapture is a Psy-Op" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G73fzb3EVz4

"Scripture Lies About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO_-mdkmTwE


Keywords
ufoastral projectionartificial intelligenceprison planetafterlifendeastral travelreptilianssoul trapgreyslooshreincarnationuapalien abductionreincarnation traphereafter
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