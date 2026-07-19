Soul Extraction: Alien Soul Hunters And The Demonic Dark Side Of The Alien Abduction Phenomenon

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SOURCE: Forbidden Radio Clips "Biblical Demons Are Modern Aliens: Soul Harvesting & the Darkside of Abductions | Nathaniel Gillis" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-pk2Osm3L0
Quote: "Nathaniel Gillis drops absolute bombshells on the dark truth behind UFO abductions: These are NOT just physical encounters — entities are extracting souls, training consciousness in the ether, and preparing humans for the afterlife - or something far worse. From Betty & Bob Luca’s soul being peeled from the body and flown away, to biblical prophecies in Ezekiel 13 about beings that “make souls fly,” Gillis connects ancient demonic forces with modern alien abduction horror. Out-of-body experiences, soul harvesting, fertility monitoring, and non-human intelligence exploiting humanity’s deepest weakness - this one will shake your entire worldview."
REFERENCES:
Nathaniel Gillis: https://www.youtube.com/@nathanieljgillis
https://www.facebook.com/TheNathanielJGillis/
Gillis on Danny Jones: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrK8W2OyWJY
ALIEN ABDUCTIONS:
Karla Turner "Into the Fringe" https://t1p.de/a9pjb
Karla Turner "Masquerade of Angels" https://t1p.de/w3zjx
Karla Turner "Taken" https://t1p.de/ufgvk
Andy Pero "Project Superman" https://t1p.de/i3stf
Barbara Bartholic "Story of a UFO Investigator" https://t1p.de/1be1z
WATCH TOP 3 REMOTE VIEWINGS ABOUT THE AFTERLIFE:
Remote Viewing Moksha - Liberation from a Prison Planet https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm
Farsight - Remote Viewing Death Traps https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u
Intuitive Underground - Remote Viewing the Afterlife
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1
"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw
TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
WATCH - JESUS' DARK SECRETS:
"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx
"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh
"The Dark Secrets of Jesus Playlist" https://t1p.de/4jy0q
SEE ALSO:
Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA
Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg
Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik
Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw
Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0
Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820
Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM
Part 8 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT8vXTn34cA
CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:
"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I
"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8
"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilians Feast on Human Souls in the Lower Astral Plane. Part 3" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKF7oMnL6mg
"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc
"Confirmed: The Rapture is a Psy-Op" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G73fzb3EVz4
"Scripture Lies About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO_-mdkmTwE