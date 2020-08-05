© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Forced Masks) No exceptions vs exemptions!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • August 05, 2020
The government who has decided we are to be punished with masks forgot about people with medical exemptions...and also about people who do not want to wear them!
Source articles on masks:
A cluster randomised trial of cloth masks compared with medical masks in healthcare workers
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4420971/
Conclusion Regarding Masks
They Do Not Work
https://vaxxter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Masks-Final.pdf
Source articles on masks:
A cluster randomised trial of cloth masks compared with medical masks in healthcare workers
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4420971/
Conclusion Regarding Masks
They Do Not Work
https://vaxxter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Masks-Final.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.