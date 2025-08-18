Morning Manna - August 18, 2025 - Proverbs 9:13-15 - The Loud Trap of Folly

In today’s Morning Manna, we examine how Solomon reveals the true character of foolishness—not quiet ignorance, but loud, seductive ignorance. The foolish woman is portrayed as clamorous and confidently deceitful, setting herself in a public place to ensnare those who are walking in the right way. Her aim is to divert the upright with noise, boldness, and imitation of wisdom. This passage is a warning: the enemy often disguises danger with volume, visibility, and false appeal. Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961. Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves! AmericanReserves.com It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! Amazon.com/Final-Day Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books! books.apple.com/final-day Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. Sacrificingliberty.com The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! Trunews/faucielf