How Far to the Marxist Left Has Minnesota—and Minneapolis—Gone?

Once seen as a symbol of steady Midwestern moderation, Minnesota—especially Minneapolis—is portrayed here as a cautionary tale of rapid ideological unraveling. The article argues that a mix of radical politics, failed leadership, and institutional capture transformed moments of genuine public outrage into prolonged disorder, corruption, and moral confusion. From the 2020 unrest following George Floyd’s death, to massive public-fund fraud scandals, to the recent response to violence against federal officers, the piece frames Minnesota as a case study in what happens when political leaders prioritize ideological signaling over basic governance. It examines how protest culture, identity politics, and NGO-driven activism can harden into a permanent industry, while ordinary citizens bear the cost. The central question it raises is blunt: can accountability, equal application of the law, and responsible leadership be restored—or has chaos become the new norm?
