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Prophecies | GOD’S COURT IS IN SESSION - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
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Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.


TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com


Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow


TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/


For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)


WATCH Ginger Ziegler:
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/GingerZieglerMinistries?e9s=src_v1_cmd
WEBSITE: https://gingerziegler.com/




𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -


Dutch Sheets July 6, 2026
Bucket List Item Fulfilled: July 4th Fireworks in DC
https://youtu.be/Li6AXmlIspo?si=gseWJa_-V31SGFh0




Hank Kunneman July 6, 2026 Elijah Streams
https://www.youtube.com/live/cdbjuPft3bY?si=2VpFryvEVgY-l8i7


Andrew Whalen July 6, 2026 Dream June 1, 2026
https://www.youtube.com/live/Jl5BRDuL43I?si=CLlL7pAFkBd0cuPY


Julie Green Received on June 28, 2026 and Delivered July 2, 2026
https://www.youtube.com/live/zHAzYGKgQRU?si=-1iIiKMU9hxuWIAK


Amanda Grace July 7, 2026
https://x.com/AmandaGrace_AOG/status/2074579442094010401/video/1?s=46


Joseph Z July 7, 2026
https://www.youtube.com/live/HUaRyZ6I9uA?si=jhiaEZInqC3rSMAt


Hank Kunneman July 6, 2026 Elijah Streams (different link then the other Hank on ES)
https://youtu.be/hA7kf4_3aOs?si=ioyFC4KSBIqrHWlh


Robin Bullock 11th Hour
https://www.youtube.com/live/TNOEDatCXGM?si=8dyyOSjDThG_rcLt
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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com
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Promo Code: FLYOVER




Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/


-------------------------------------------


𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
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🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com


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► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com


► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER


-------------------------------------------


𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover


The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com


Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com


The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com


-------------------------------------------


Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team


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