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COVID 19 Immunity Research ~ You Could Be IMMUNE To COVID
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527 views • December 28, 2020
In this video, I will talk about COVID 19 immunity research.
Are you immune to the COVID-19 virus without even having it? Let us talk about the very real possibility of this. Coronaviruses are some of the viruses that cause the common cold. Many people have been exposed to these viruses in the past. Will this mean that there will be some degree of immunity to COVID-19 because people have had exposure? Let us find out. I will review a recent study looking at T cell recognition of the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, in patients who have never had the virus. At the end of the video 5:28 there is a short segment on a hamster mask study you will not want to miss!
Are you immune to the COVID-19 virus without even having it? Let us talk about the very real possibility of this. Coronaviruses are some of the viruses that cause the common cold. Many people have been exposed to these viruses in the past. Will this mean that there will be some degree of immunity to COVID-19 because people have had exposure? Let us find out. I will review a recent study looking at T cell recognition of the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, in patients who have never had the virus. At the end of the video 5:28 there is a short segment on a hamster mask study you will not want to miss!
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