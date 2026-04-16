Russian Morning Strikes were carried out on several major Ukrainian cities

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Morning in 💥 Kiev and Odessa
Strikes are being carried out on several major Ukrainian cities.
(not sure, but think this video is Odessa? There were a few videos together..) Cynthia
💥 Ukrainian channels report strikes in several districts of Kiev (thumbnail image is from this)
💥 Strikes in Dnepropetrovsk, no video, but that image also had lots of fire.