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The New Age False Christ Deception Is Upon Us!
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74 views • June 24, 2020
Main Video Credited to: Shaking My Head Productions
YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imjtWf5v3pc&;t=0s
For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect. Matthew 24:24
* This channel may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos.*
➤Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/watchmanwes777/
➤Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/watchmanwes777
➤UGETube - https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@WatchmanWes777
➤Drop.Space - https://drop.space/@WatchmanWes777
➤Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/WatchmanWes777
➤Twitter - https://twitter.com/WatchmanWes777
♔♔♔~-----------------------~*~ENJOY!~*~----------------------~♔♔♔
➤ Please SHARE this with as many people as you can, and please LIKE the video and SUBSCRIBE to Not Miss Out on My New Videos! Activate the 🔔Beside the Subscribe Button to Get a Notification! Please also give a 'THUMBS UP', SHARE and COMMENT as this helps to give the video a wider audience. Your likes algorithmically increase the chances of more people seeing this video ,essential in these last days for getting sound teaching, prophecy updates and more ‘out there’! Sharing is caring. Thank you.
Direct lost friends and family to this website before it is too late! Heavensreal.org
ஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜ
The Gospel ✝
1 Corinthians 15: 1-5
Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain. For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures: And that he was seen of Cephas, then of the twelve:
♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔
·.¸¸.· ♪♫♪♫♪♬♪♫♪·.¸¸.·♪♫♪♫♪♬♪♫♪·.¸¸.·♪♫♪♫♪♬♪♫♪·.¸¸.·
ALL PRAISE AND GLORY GOES TO YEHOVAH & YESHUA;
OUR MessiYAH!!!
Ephesians 6:12 (KJV) For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
Luke 8:17 (KJV) For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come abroad. Amein!
♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔
CHANNEL POLICY: Inappropriate content or language will be removed from comments at the discretion of the moderators. Any users that abuse this policy will be blocked.
➤Music: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2JvmgxBSfNqe1SRaAGc-ssLbQ7ygJHWz
➤KJV Bible: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2JvmgxBSfNqt_O6GhmCXDiET28ogBUpu
#WatchmanWes777
YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imjtWf5v3pc&;t=0s
For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect. Matthew 24:24
* This channel may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos.*
➤Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/watchmanwes777/
➤Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/watchmanwes777
➤UGETube - https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@WatchmanWes777
➤Drop.Space - https://drop.space/@WatchmanWes777
➤Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/WatchmanWes777
➤Twitter - https://twitter.com/WatchmanWes777
♔♔♔~-----------------------~*~ENJOY!~*~----------------------~♔♔♔
➤ Please SHARE this with as many people as you can, and please LIKE the video and SUBSCRIBE to Not Miss Out on My New Videos! Activate the 🔔Beside the Subscribe Button to Get a Notification! Please also give a 'THUMBS UP', SHARE and COMMENT as this helps to give the video a wider audience. Your likes algorithmically increase the chances of more people seeing this video ,essential in these last days for getting sound teaching, prophecy updates and more ‘out there’! Sharing is caring. Thank you.
Direct lost friends and family to this website before it is too late! Heavensreal.org
ஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜ
The Gospel ✝
1 Corinthians 15: 1-5
Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain. For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures: And that he was seen of Cephas, then of the twelve:
♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔
·.¸¸.· ♪♫♪♫♪♬♪♫♪·.¸¸.·♪♫♪♫♪♬♪♫♪·.¸¸.·♪♫♪♫♪♬♪♫♪·.¸¸.·
ALL PRAISE AND GLORY GOES TO YEHOVAH & YESHUA;
OUR MessiYAH!!!
Ephesians 6:12 (KJV) For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
Luke 8:17 (KJV) For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come abroad. Amein!
♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔
CHANNEL POLICY: Inappropriate content or language will be removed from comments at the discretion of the moderators. Any users that abuse this policy will be blocked.
➤Music: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2JvmgxBSfNqe1SRaAGc-ssLbQ7ygJHWz
➤KJV Bible: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2JvmgxBSfNqt_O6GhmCXDiET28ogBUpu
#WatchmanWes777
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