Guangzhou and Foshan’s Pandemic Is Severe With Many Symptomatic New Cases

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05/30/2021 A doctor from Guangdong exposed that the pandemic in Guangzhou and Foshan is severe with over 200 new cases each day, and 30% of them are asymptomatic. Half Panyu area has been locked down, North Panyu has been totally locked down. The entrance and exit of Dongxin highway have been totally locked.