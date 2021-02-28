Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #38 (Guest Dr. Andrew Kaufman)Today’s guest is Dr. Andrew Kaufman. He is an inventor, public speaker, forensic psychiatrist, natural healing consultant, and expert witness. He completed his psychiatric training at Duke University Medical Center after graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina, and has a B.S. from M.I.T. in Molecular Biology. He has conducted and published original research and lectured, supervised, and mentored medical students, residents, and fellows in all psychiatric specialties. He has been qualified as an expert witness in local, state, and federal courts. He has held leadership positions in academic medicine and professional organizations. He ran a start-up company to develop a medical device he invented and patented. Dr. Kaufman has been a driving force for truth and knowledge since the start of the pandemic. Unmasking the lies we have been fed, he encourages people to take charge of their own health and wellness.Disclaimer:The views expressed by guests on this podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Atlantic Underground Podcast.Watch Dr. Andrew Kaufman Interviewon LBRY ChannelWatch Dr. Andrew Kaufman Interviewon Rumble ChannelIf you enjoyed this content please like, share with others, and subscribe!Subscribe to Atlantic Underground Podcast:Atlantic Underground Podcast Podbean WebsiteBecome a patron and help the podcast growOur WebsiteFollow us on Facebook:Follow us on Twitter:Follow us on Instagram:Follow us on Bitchute:Follow us on Telegramhttps://t.me/atlanticundergroundpodcastDr. Andrew Kaufman WebsiteDr. Andrew Kaufman YouTube ChannelDr. Andrew Kaufman LBRY