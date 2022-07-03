Finally! Ukraine Used 2S22 Bohdana 155mm Self-Propelled Howitzers To Blast Russian Troops

US Military News





Jul 1, 2022 The 2S22 Bohdana is a 6x6 self-propelled howitzer fully designed and developed in Ukraine by the Kramatorsk Heavy Duty Machine Tool Building Plant.





The 2S22 Bohdana howitzer can fire all standard NATO 155mm ammunition. It has a minimum range of 780m and can fire a rocket-assisted projectile (RAP) to a range of 50km and high-explosive incendiary/armor-piercing (HEIAP) ammunition to a range of up to 42km.





Video credit:

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Міністерство оборони України

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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNvaPnL0Bfs