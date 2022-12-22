PART 1. Bio-nano Upgrades: A Dialogue with Dr. David Hughes

Dr. David Hughes offers a comprehensive view of the Coronavirus narrative as presented in the mainstream corporate media and how the injectable mRNA platforms, posing as normal vaccines, figure into present efforts being made around the world to collapse economies and societies in the interest of Building Back Better toward a new social and economic order ruled by technocrats. The global march to a medicalized technocratic tyranny has helped him fill in key pieces of the puzzling reasons why a controlled demolition of existing social, economic and political structures is necessary for the emerging “single global order,” as recently described by Emmanuel Macron at APEC.

