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Canada:Breaking the Chains A Republic of Kanata Independence Day
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19 views • January 21, 2020
Kevin Annett of the Provisional Council of the Republic of Kanata reflects on the absurdity and criminality of monarchy, and the need for a Republic in Canada. He announces a forthcoming global press conference on January 23, 2020 of great relevance and importance to all lovers of liberty, in Canada and abroad. Posted January 15, 2020, on the fifth anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Kanata
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