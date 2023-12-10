The Animated Gospel Of Mark: Chapter 11

In this chapter, Jesus enters into Jerusalem, but upon entering the temple all he sees is people making money! The following day he returns to the temple and He causes quite a scene and rebukes the people for their greed. The Pharisees aren't best pleased, so they challenge Jesus, but when he flips their question back on them, they walk away in a sulk. Jesus also shows his disciples the power of faith when he curses a fig tree and explains to them how anything is possible when we're acting in obedience to God.

