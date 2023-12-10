The Animated Gospel Of Mark: Chapter 11

In this chapter, Jesus enters into Jerusalem, but upon entering the temple all he sees is people making money! The following day he returns to the temple and He causes quite a scene and rebukes the people for their greed. The Pharisees aren't best pleased, so they challenge Jesus, but when he flips their question back on them, they walk away in a sulk. Jesus also shows his disciples the power of faith when he curses a fig tree and explains to them how anything is possible when we're acting in obedience to God.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.