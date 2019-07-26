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The Fallacy of The Oxidative Theory Of Disease And Aging!
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32 views • July 26, 2019
Life is an Oxidative Process! How to discover why the anti oxidant theory of aging and disease is a fallacy! What anti oxidant nutrients are actually good for. Why free radicals of oxygen are essential for detoxification and killing germs. A Scandinavian university finds that the most vaulted anti oxidant, Resveratrol reverses the effects of exercise!!! Stopping the bodies adaptation to exercise???!!! What other needed processes are anti oxidants stopping?! I ask pardon for my miss pronouncing Resveratrol in the video. My old Brooklynism's sometimes get in the way!
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