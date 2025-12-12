BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
America Offers Hope to a Canadian Who Needs Surgery, Not Euthanasia
A heart-wrenching story out of Canada is exposing the severe cracks in its socialized healthcare system. Joleen Van Alston, suffering from a rare disorder, was approved for Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) after being denied the surgery she needs due to endless waitlists.


This report details:


Joleen’s eight-year battle with unbearable pain.


How Glenn Beck and his audience mobilized to fund her surgery in the United States.


The urgent involvement of the incoming Trump administration to secure her travel.


The shocking twist that her death approval was incomplete, offering a last-minute window of hope.


The critical debate this case ignites about healthcare, euthanasia policies, and the value of life.


