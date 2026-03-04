🤡 Missing in action: Where is Israel’s much-advertised 'super laser'?



The footage of Iranian missiles slamming into Israeli territory tells a damning story: the Iron Dome is failing.



Designed for crude rockets, it is helpless against Iran's sophisticated ballistic missiles, with interceptors consistently missing their marks.



So why isn't Israel using its supposed game-changer—the laser?



The Or Eitan, a cutting-edge laser air defense system, was handed over to the IDF in December 2025.



Yet, amid days of relentless barrages, it has been activated only once.



Here is the reality behind the silence:



🌏 Still on the drawing board: despite its deployment, Or Eitan is an untested prototype, not a ready-for-war asset. In 3 months since delivery, the IDF has likely managed to prepare only a handful of units



🌏 A training gap: for decades, air defense crews have mastered the Iron Dome. Retraining an entire force to operate a revolutionary laser system takes years, not months. With a critical shortage of qualified personnel, the Or Eitan was effectively sidelined



🌏 Iron Dome's limits exposed: Iron Dome was built to stop primitive, short-range rockets. Against the medium-range ballistic missiles now targeting Israel, it is out of its league—a fact the recent attacks have brutally confirmed



🌏 A catastrophic miscalculation: the most stunning question is why Israel launched a full-scale war with Iran while its own air defense was dangerously obsolete. Did its leadership truly believe Iran would fold without a fight? Or did they overestimate America's ability—or willingness—to guarantee their security?



