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THE ARK OF THE COVENANT FOUND| Keep Your Vision Alive| Ron Wyatt
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41 views • February 23, 2021
The life of Ron Wyatt is one I'm truly inspired by. Ron was an American archaeologist, who took it upon himself to discover historical artefacts in order to prove that the God of the Bible is real.
This servant of God partnered with the Holy Spirit and worked hard to find these ancient treasures. Indeed, Ron faced many challenges but never gave up.
In this video you will see a visual representation of how Jesus Christ sacrificed His blood on the ark of the covenant and why His blood has to be of the highest regard to humanity.
Just like Ron, I pray you receive the grace to fulfil your God given assignment.
Find out about Ron and his discoveries here: https://wyattmuseum.com/
#TenCommandments #Markofthebeast #TheBloodofJesus #ThirdTemple
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*I do not own any rights to the clips in this video*
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Don't forget to like, comment and subscribe... Love you all!
This servant of God partnered with the Holy Spirit and worked hard to find these ancient treasures. Indeed, Ron faced many challenges but never gave up.
In this video you will see a visual representation of how Jesus Christ sacrificed His blood on the ark of the covenant and why His blood has to be of the highest regard to humanity.
Just like Ron, I pray you receive the grace to fulfil your God given assignment.
Find out about Ron and his discoveries here: https://wyattmuseum.com/
#TenCommandments #Markofthebeast #TheBloodofJesus #ThirdTemple
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
*I do not own any rights to the clips in this video*
You can follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/msmaac
Instagram: @msmaac
Email: [email protected]
Don't forget to like, comment and subscribe... Love you all!
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