34) Papel central das Assembleias locais espontâneas
#RestaurarPortugal
Published Yesterday |

Este vídeo aborda um dos aspectos mais relevantes das assembleias locais espontâneas de nacionais, além do escrutínio e actividade política, é onde a população exercita desde o país profundo, a entreajuda que suporta o bem-estar de uma Nação, por oposição ao individualismo e à desconstrução da família (02:37''): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZRcIz38z1XI

Ver também:

04) ASSEMBLEIA DE NACIONAIS: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/18f09ff2-4bb3-4632-b1a9-ba211d3f27b1?index=3

06) DIFERENÇAS ENTRE ASSEMBLEIA E GRUPO DE INTERESSE: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/18f09ff2-4bb3-4632-b1a9-ba211d3f27b1?index=5


Crédito ao canal The David Knight Show | @DavidKnightShow, Janeiro 12, 2023:

Forget SSRI "Murder/Suicide Pills" — Here's How to Handle Depression: https://odysee.com/@DavidKnightShow:1/Forget-SSRI-Murder-Suicide-Pills-Heres-How-to-Handle-Depression:b

Canal The David Knight Show | RoundTableReport, Janeiro 13, 2023

Forget SSRI "Murder/Suicide Pills" — Here's How to Handle Depression: https://www.bitchute.com/video/T097TMCkL4bE/

One Politician Stands Alone to Stop the Bioweapon Injections: https://odysee.com/@DavidKnightShow:1/One-Politician-Stands-Alone-to-Stop-the-Bioweapon-Injections:0 | https://www.bitchute.com/video/YGZyW0v14ztv/

Website: http://thedavidknightshow.com/


Ian Oswald Guinnes - Os três anseios humanos mais profundos são pelo significado, pela identidade e propósito.

WHAT IS A CALLING: https://www.cru.org/content/dam/cru/legacy/2012/02/What_is_a_Calling.pdf

The Call: Finding and Fulfilling the Purpose of Your Life - Os Guinness: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=leANctxTQKo

Os Guinness: Work as Calling: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6s8EdZsiS4


ARTIGO REFERIDO NO VIDEO

Janeiro 11, 2023 | John Anderer

Best medicine for curing depression and anxiety? Kindness, study suggests: https://studyfinds.org/kindness-best-medicine-depression-anxiety/

Jan 10, 2023 | Jeff Grabmeier | Ohio State News

Feeling depressed? Performing acts of kindness may help: https://news.osu.edu/feeling-depressed-performing-acts-of-kindness-may-help/


#RESTAURARPORTUGAL ; #RESSUSCITARPORTUGAL

Website: https://www.restaurar-portugal.pt/ (Formulário simples de contacto)

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/restaurarportugal

https://www.youtube.com/​@restaurarportugal (referência)

Keywords
liberdadeharmoniarestaurarportugalbondadeassembleiasnacionaisconfiabilidade

