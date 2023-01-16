34) Papel central das Assembleias locais espontâneas

Este vídeo aborda um dos aspectos mais relevantes das assembleias locais espontâneas de nacionais, além do escrutínio e actividade política, é onde a população exercita desde o país profundo, a entreajuda que suporta o bem-estar de uma Nação, por oposição ao individualismo e à desconstrução da família (02:37''): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZRcIz38z1XI
04) ASSEMBLEIA DE NACIONAIS: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/18f09ff2-4bb3-4632-b1a9-ba211d3f27b1?index=3
06) DIFERENÇAS ENTRE ASSEMBLEIA E GRUPO DE INTERESSE: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/18f09ff2-4bb3-4632-b1a9-ba211d3f27b1?index=5
Crédito ao canal The David Knight Show | @DavidKnightShow, Janeiro 12, 2023:
Forget SSRI "Murder/Suicide Pills" — Here's How to Handle Depression: https://odysee.com/@DavidKnightShow:1/Forget-SSRI-Murder-Suicide-Pills-Heres-How-to-Handle-Depression:b
Canal The David Knight Show | RoundTableReport, Janeiro 13, 2023
Forget SSRI "Murder/Suicide Pills" — Here's How to Handle Depression: https://www.bitchute.com/video/T097TMCkL4bE/
One Politician Stands Alone to Stop the Bioweapon Injections: https://odysee.com/@DavidKnightShow:1/One-Politician-Stands-Alone-to-Stop-the-Bioweapon-Injections:0 | https://www.bitchute.com/video/YGZyW0v14ztv/
Website: http://thedavidknightshow.com/
Ian Oswald Guinnes - Os três anseios humanos mais profundos são pelo significado, pela identidade e propósito.
WHAT IS A CALLING: https://www.cru.org/content/dam/cru/legacy/2012/02/What_is_a_Calling.pdf
The Call: Finding and Fulfilling the Purpose of Your Life - Os Guinness: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=leANctxTQKo
Os Guinness: Work as Calling: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6s8EdZsiS4
ARTIGO REFERIDO NO VIDEO
Janeiro 11, 2023 | John Anderer
Best medicine for curing depression and anxiety? Kindness, study suggests: https://studyfinds.org/kindness-best-medicine-depression-anxiety/
Jan 10, 2023 | Jeff Grabmeier | Ohio State News
Feeling depressed? Performing acts of kindness may help: https://news.osu.edu/feeling-depressed-performing-acts-of-kindness-may-help/
#RESTAURARPORTUGAL ; #RESSUSCITARPORTUGAL
Website: https://www.restaurar-portugal.pt/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/restaurarportugal
https://www.youtube.com/@restaurarportugal (referência)
