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EXPOSED !! THE MOVEMENT OF FREIGHT IS BEING SABOTAGED DELIBERATELY TO HARM THE PEOPLE, GET READY !!
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300 views • July 09, 2021
Here we go again. We will have another run on buttwipe and bottled water. Only this time the vaccinated sheeple will be spazing out on 5G to go with it. Keep your powder dry.
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