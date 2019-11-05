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5 AMAZING stars we’ve discovered in space!
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4 views • November 05, 2019
5 of the most unusual, amazing and interesting stars we've discovered in our universe.
Red giants, supernovas, hybrid stars, orbiting binaries, large stars, old stars, small stars, we've discovered thousands of stars within our milky way galaxy. Astronomers use incredible tools to figure out the characteristics of a star. These are 5 of the most amazing stars we've ever discovered in our galaxy.
Red giants, supernovas, hybrid stars, orbiting binaries, large stars, old stars, small stars, we've discovered thousands of stars within our milky way galaxy. Astronomers use incredible tools to figure out the characteristics of a star. These are 5 of the most amazing stars we've ever discovered in our galaxy.
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