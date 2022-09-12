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'POST-TRAUMATIC SLAUGHTER DISORDER' !
The IMMINENT DOKTOR(S) (Doctor Dr McHonk-Honk)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LNRt63z0DyzV/ [SHARE]
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(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
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The imminent Doctor McHonk-Honk is not a very happy chappy! LOLZ... 😂 👍
(source) from Doctor Dr McHonk-Honk onTwitter: https://twitter.com/TheEyes2022
(mirror) Mr K F https://www.bitchute.com/channel/never-give-up/
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Mexico [(GO)! BACK TO SCHOOL] 2 YOUNG GIRLS COLLAPSE at Ceremony
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JsHnUTzUxpnn/
CDC Blows Away C19 Injection Testing. Treat It Like The FLU. '
'cause Flu Vax Also Isn't Tested..!' INJECTION NORMALIZATION !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vHkqIGY3PV6f/
SADS “SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME” SOLVED #COVIDBC
('DE-BAFFLING') https://www.bitchute.com/video/nKCzb1goyOs1/
“SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME” = COV-ID 'VAX' Injury
but 'DOCTORS' (SADS) Remain "BAFFLED" ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m9ZrckFj79KO/
JABBERED 01 ! #VAXXED MATTERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a8LcgEx8KTJy/
SAUDI AMBASSADOR suffers 'SUDDEN' DEATH Collapse during Cairo SPEECH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YgGR9R87Vuu1/
ALIVE STILL ! ...but NO-LIFE ! #Post-Franken-SHOT
(Elderly Lady Is SUFFERING the HIDDEN COVAXXX REALITY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5WJ99hb5Bipy/
VAX-SADS Won't Stop / NEXT PHASE Plandemic Preparations
#ASRV: AUTOMATIC SADS RECOVERY VEHICLE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zxvKQP6J9vGV/
'COV-ID INJECTS' 'EXCESS DEATHS' Rising 5 Months after 'WINTER BOOSTERS'
(expose-news / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/vpSuauOFN8Lc/
Confidential PFIZER Docs REVEAL Covid-19 'VACCINATION'
is going to 'LEAD TO DEPOPULATION'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M0yn7dYRnUBu/
CHILDREN'S Risk of DEATH Up Between 8100% & 30,200% After Covid-19 VaX
(UK-GOV-ONS Data Confirms) https://www.bitchute.com/video/HQJBXRJRm50I/
SHOCKING – At least 77K DEAD & 7.3M INJURED due to COV-ID INJECT
UK, USA, EU; AU (OFFICIAL Figures @ Only 1-10% Report Rate)
(expose-news / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bTaW9QLR34wO/
On the PFIZER 'Vaccine' DOC DUMP Review (The MIND MELTING)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jvji4CE5c8Fm/
COV-ID 'VACCINE' and the PFIZER SECRET REPORT [It's a Bombshell Release]
(Prof. M. Chossudovsky) https://www.bitchute.com/video/GHYpwbSxfyUT/
Doctors ‘BAFFLED’ by Sudden Uptick in “SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME”
(Expose-News / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/m9ZrckFj79KO/
MONKEYPOX ! A(nother) COVERUP for COV-ID INJECTION (ADVERSE EFFECTS) INJURY
(Expose-News / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/eJY4L8v713vz/
METALLIC CONTAMINATION(S) found in COVID-19 ”vaccines” (Preliminary Report)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LBOn4AQiV8Qc/
PFIZER ADVERSE PHARMAKEIA https://www.bitchute.com/video/zFvhyM7C0M29/
The SYSTEM Is BABYLON, STILL In CONTROL, HELL On EARTH The GOAL
(ALAN WATT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5p2lwhrfPuS9/
BABYLON MINOR #01 (CONVID, MINIONS; MURDERS BY DECEPTIONS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pcnLJVKr4hYr/
The WHO... as a Proxy WORLD GOVERNMENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rwRcJNusEB
She 'BLINDED' Me With "SCIENCE" ('Safe' & "Effective")
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Xben92D2jRn/
TAGGED, TRACKED, TRACED & OWNED!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dpY3XCASz6yR/
ARE EMF/5G WEAPON SYSTEMS EXTERMINATING HUMANITY ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eND3GPoBkb88/
'VIRUSES, ISOLATION, CONTAGION, WHACKSINES, (M)AIDS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n4On1U0AZFy8/
COVID 'GRAPHENE NANO VAX'; 'BIO-CONTROL / WEAPON' PLATFORM
(Quinta Columna, ENG. Trans.) https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ED4MavkV5nv
PFIZER COVID INJECT (GRAPHENE, MICRO-TECH, TESLAPHORESIS)
(La Quinta Columna; FINAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
GRAPHENE ... GEORGIA GUIDESTONE DREAM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygAENKfxYbZU/
CORONA-VAX BATTLE BODIES [PT.02]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KgDSVTcrBCWF/
THE PSYCHOLOGY OF CONOLOGY (Alan Watt)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1mbnaSbKKFGU/
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