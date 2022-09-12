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'POST-TRAUMATIC SLAUGHTER DISORDER' ! THE IMMINENT DOKTOR(S)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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430 views • September 12, 2022

================(world orders review)

================

'POST-TRAUMATIC SLAUGHTER DISORDER' !

The IMMINENT DOKTOR(S) (Doctor Dr McHonk-Honk)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/LNRt63z0DyzV/ [SHARE]

================

(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

The imminent Doctor McHonk-Honk is not a very happy chappy! LOLZ... 😂 👍

(source) from Doctor Dr McHonk-Honk onTwitter: https://twitter.com/TheEyes2022

(mirror) Mr K F https://www.bitchute.com/channel/never-give-up/

================

Mexico [(GO)! BACK TO SCHOOL] 2 YOUNG GIRLS COLLAPSE at Ceremony

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JsHnUTzUxpnn/

CDC Blows Away C19 Injection Testing. Treat It Like The FLU. '

'cause Flu Vax Also Isn't Tested..!' INJECTION NORMALIZATION !

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vHkqIGY3PV6f/

SADS “SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME” SOLVED #COVIDBC

('DE-BAFFLING') https://www.bitchute.com/video/nKCzb1goyOs1/

“SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME” = COV-ID 'VAX' Injury

but 'DOCTORS' (SADS) Remain "BAFFLED" ?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/m9ZrckFj79KO/

JABBERED 01 ! #VAXXED MATTERS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/a8LcgEx8KTJy/

SAUDI AMBASSADOR suffers 'SUDDEN' DEATH Collapse during Cairo SPEECH

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YgGR9R87Vuu1/

ALIVE STILL ! ...but NO-LIFE ! #Post-Franken-SHOT

(Elderly Lady Is SUFFERING the HIDDEN COVAXXX REALITY)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5WJ99hb5Bipy/

VAX-SADS Won't Stop / NEXT PHASE Plandemic Preparations

#ASRV: AUTOMATIC SADS RECOVERY VEHICLE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zxvKQP6J9vGV/


'COV-ID INJECTS' 'EXCESS DEATHS' Rising 5 Months after 'WINTER BOOSTERS'

(expose-news / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/vpSuauOFN8Lc/

Confidential PFIZER Docs REVEAL Covid-19 'VACCINATION'

is going to 'LEAD TO DEPOPULATION'

https://www.bitchute.com/video/M0yn7dYRnUBu/


CHILDREN'S Risk of DEATH Up Between 8100% & 30,200% After Covid-19 VaX

(UK-GOV-ONS Data Confirms) https://www.bitchute.com/video/HQJBXRJRm50I/

SHOCKING – At least 77K DEAD & 7.3M INJURED due to COV-ID INJECT

UK, USA, EU; AU (OFFICIAL Figures @ Only 1-10% Report Rate)

(expose-news / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bTaW9QLR34wO/


On the PFIZER 'Vaccine' DOC DUMP Review (The MIND MELTING)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jvji4CE5c8Fm/

COV-ID 'VACCINE' and the PFIZER SECRET REPORT [It's a Bombshell Release]

(Prof. M. Chossudovsky) https://www.bitchute.com/video/GHYpwbSxfyUT/

Doctors ‘BAFFLED’ by Sudden Uptick in “SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME”

(Expose-News / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/m9ZrckFj79KO/

MONKEYPOX ! A(nother) COVERUP for COV-ID INJECTION (ADVERSE EFFECTS) INJURY

(Expose-News / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/eJY4L8v713vz/

METALLIC CONTAMINATION(S) found in COVID-19 ”vaccines” (Preliminary Report)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/LBOn4AQiV8Qc/

PFIZER ADVERSE PHARMAKEIA https://www.bitchute.com/video/zFvhyM7C0M29/

The SYSTEM Is BABYLON, STILL In CONTROL, HELL On EARTH The GOAL

(ALAN WATT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5p2lwhrfPuS9/

BABYLON MINOR #01 (CONVID, MINIONS; MURDERS BY DECEPTIONS)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pcnLJVKr4hYr/

The WHO... as a Proxy WORLD GOVERNMENT

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rwRcJNusEB

She 'BLINDED' Me With "SCIENCE" ('Safe' & "Effective")

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Xben92D2jRn/

TAGGED, TRACKED, TRACED & OWNED!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/dpY3XCASz6yR/

ARE EMF/5G WEAPON SYSTEMS EXTERMINATING HUMANITY ?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eND3GPoBkb88/

'VIRUSES, ISOLATION, CONTAGION, WHACKSINES, (M)AIDS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/n4On1U0AZFy8/

COVID 'GRAPHENE NANO VAX'; 'BIO-CONTROL / WEAPON' PLATFORM

(Quinta Columna, ENG. Trans.) https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ED4MavkV5nv

PFIZER COVID INJECT (GRAPHENE, MICRO-TECH, TESLAPHORESIS)

(La Quinta Columna; FINAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/

GRAPHENE ... GEORGIA GUIDESTONE DREAM

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygAENKfxYbZU/

CORONA-VAX BATTLE BODIES [PT.02]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KgDSVTcrBCWF/

THE PSYCHOLOGY OF CONOLOGY (Alan Watt)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1mbnaSbKKFGU/


Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/

Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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