P.7 Mullein tea chat with EK: Anthony Fauci’s COVID ‘science’ nonsense; science must predict, it is fuzzy, it is abused; babies are the first scientists. MVI_2791
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/001f1539-3e0e-4842-b67e-e8fd30dc021d

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/73059434-991b-4aa9-b948-dd368d6bbe18

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/135e33c6-68ef-4be9-9f54-1e086b27547b

Watch P.4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/1b0148b5-d8fe-4a95-8403-dc54263cbb4e

Watch P.5 here: https://www.brighteon.com/53c840a6-f55b-4760-bed2-87aa2b11b37a

Watch P.6 here: https://www.brighteon.com/48feeae4-48e3-48f9-b749-6701bc071d76

Today’s topic is mainly on science, and how it is defined, used and abused, its purpose, its power, with a focus on epistemology. I am drinking mullein tea every day now, to try to loosen and expel mucus and phlegm from my chest, given my propensity these days to pneumonia. This may become a regular chat à la Dr Jane Ruby’s ‘Coffee Chat’. This is not medical advice.

healthgardenenergyspacegarlictimemedicinelogicpredictionexperimentpotatoesmatterhomecause and effectparsleybambooempiricismmullein tea

