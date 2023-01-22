3 DAYS OF DARKNESS EXPLAINED W/SCRIPTURAL BACKUP & NEW REVELATION ON 3 D OF D & FIRST FRUITS!!! WATCH ALL THE WAY TO END FOR EXTRA CLIP W/NEW REVELATION!!

***NOTE: One thing I forgot to mention was the "purpose" for the 3 days of darkness - and I have to apologize - there were SO many aspects i needed to remember to share. So this is very important - CRUCIALLY important - the purpose is - very simply - the give His children a chance to be completely cut off from the world, so they will NEED to turn to ONLY HIM and get their hearts back in line with Him. THIS is why Paul's experience with Jesus on the road to Damascus was a type and shadow - because he was blinded so they he would come to Jesus --- just like the purpose for the 3 Days of Darkness -- its God's MERCY on His church. Amen & Amen.

Ecclesiastes 1:9



Exodus 10:21-23

Joel 2:1-2

Amos 8:9-10

Acts 9:1-9

ANOTHER SOLID CONFIRMATION THAT FIRST FRUITS WILL GO OUTSIDE OF TIME FIRST - THEN THE DARKNESS WILL FALL:

Isa 60:1 Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the LORD is risen upon thee.

Isa 60:2 For, behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people: but the LORD shall arise upon thee, and his glory shall be seen upon thee.



Bright Red Aurora Lights Up Night Sky In Arkansas

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=urZXFmwUslw

