Pro-LGBT cardinal: Pope Francis agrees with my stance

Lay Catholic activist Richard Smaglick shares his encounter with Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg, who openly believes Church teaching on homosexuality needs to change. Cardinal Hollerich, president of the European bishops' conference, told Smaglick that Pope Francis is in "full agreement" with him.

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_LGBT_Stance_Cardinal_080522

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_LGBT_Stance_Cardinal_080522

Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten