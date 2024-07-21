© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SMASH THE MACHINES
Take them out of every county Take them out of every state
Take them out of every precinct Every single polling place
Haul them all in a dumptrunk to the junkyard down the street
Get a giant wrcking ball And smash the machines
Smash Smash Smash
The voting machines
Smash Smash Smash
Them all to smithereeens
Melt down the metal make it into prison bars
And let the rigged vote regime go swinging on a star
We got elections rigged by machine companies
Seditious politicians paid off by monied elites
To certify and appve all the voter fraud
Media liars cover up for the enmies of God
Smash Smash Smash
The voting machines
Smash Smash Smash
Them all to smithereeens
Melt down the metal make it into prison bars
And let the rigged vote regime go swinging on a star
The CIA and Obama stole the 2020 election
With hammer and scorecard's algorithmic deception
Made in Red China with an internet connection
Programmed to cheat and there's no citizen inspection
Smash Smash Smash
The voting machines
Smash Smash Smash
Them all to smithereeens
Melt down the metal make it into prison bars
And let the rigged vote regime go swinging on a star
Democrats lie and democrats cheat
To rob us of our vote Our elections ain't free
Establishment RINOs go along with the scheme
It's we the people against the fake election machine
Smash Smash Smash
The voting machines
Smash Smash Smash
Them all to smithereeens
Melt down the metal make it into prison bars
And let the rigged vote regime go swinging on a star
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2024