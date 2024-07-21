BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SMASH THE MACHINES
SALVATORIO
SALVATORIO
26 views • 9 months ago

SMASH THE MACHINES


Take them out of every county Take them out of every state 

Take them out of every precinct Every single polling place

Haul them all in a dumptrunk to the junkyard down the street

Get a giant wrcking ball And smash the machines


Smash Smash Smash

The voting machines

Smash Smash Smash

Them all to smithereeens

Melt down the metal make it into prison bars

And let the rigged vote regime go swinging on a star


We got elections rigged by machine companies

Seditious politicians paid off by monied elites

To certify and appve all the voter fraud

Media liars cover up for the enmies of God


Smash Smash Smash

The voting machines

Smash Smash Smash

Them all to smithereeens

Melt down the metal make it into prison bars

And let the rigged vote regime go swinging on a star


The CIA and Obama stole the 2020 election

With hammer and scorecard's algorithmic deception

Made in Red China with an internet connection

Programmed to cheat and there's no citizen inspection


Smash Smash Smash

The voting machines

Smash Smash Smash

Them all to smithereeens

Melt down the metal make it into prison bars

And let the rigged vote regime go swinging on a star


Democrats lie and democrats cheat

To rob us of our vote Our elections ain't free

Establishment RINOs go along with the scheme

It's we the people against the fake election machine


Smash Smash Smash

The voting machines

Smash Smash Smash

Them all to smithereeens

Melt down the metal make it into prison bars

And let the rigged vote regime go swinging on a star


Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2024

Keywords
machinesvotinglindell
