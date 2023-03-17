Freedom Artist Logan Murphy joins Freedom Fighter Radio Thursday!

LET's GET TO KNOW LOGAN:

I'm Logan Murphy and I've been in

the freedom community/rally scene since

August of 2020 where I started out

taking photographs of rallies.

I have taken many videos and many

high end photographs of the freedom

community protests as well as photos

from some wild events such as:

Adamson Barbeque, Grace Life Church,

January 6th in D.C., USA,

Pastor Artur Pawlowski's church events,

Milk River and Coutts, and James Topp's

march across Canada.

I have compiled the photos into little coffee table sized photo books and done individual prints of my work.

I also make mini movies of events with dramatic drone footage most notably my James Topp movie and the Coutts Reunion Convoy movie.

