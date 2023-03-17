Freedom Artist Logan Murphy joins Freedom Fighter Radio Thursday!
LET's GET TO KNOW LOGAN:
I'm Logan Murphy and I've been in
the freedom community/rally scene since
August of 2020 where I started out
taking photographs of rallies.
I have taken many videos and many
high end photographs of the freedom
community protests as well as photos
from some wild events such as:
Adamson Barbeque, Grace Life Church,
January 6th in D.C., USA,
Pastor Artur Pawlowski's church events,
Milk River and Coutts, and James Topp's
march across Canada.
I have compiled the photos into little coffee table sized photo books and done individual prints of my work.
I also make mini movies of events with dramatic drone footage most notably my James Topp movie and the Coutts Reunion Convoy movie.
