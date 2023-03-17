https://gettr.com/post/p2bo6aw1573



"The CCP Is Trying To Influence Elections In Western Democracies! Just A Few Days Ago In Canada We Found Out That In Our Last Federal Election There Was CCP Interference. They Were Taking Chinese Canadians Eligible To Vote, Putting Them On Buses To Polling Stations, And Telling Them Who They Had To Vote For. Chinese Canadians Were Being Told That If They Didn't Vote For Trudeau, Their Family Was In Danger Back Home In China."





Reporter Connor Hollingshead with the #NFSC at #CPAC2023 discussing the CCP's foreign influence campaign in Canada.