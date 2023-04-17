Nephilim giants and underground military bases? This man said that these Giants admitted that they were the Nephilim and that you were not allowed to say Jesus underground where they live…
He says that these giants are preparing for a intergalactic war with God and I think they are going to win
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.