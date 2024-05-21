Orphaned Girl is a victim of Israel’s Beit Lahia Bombing

Orphaned girl victim of Israel’s Beit Lahia bombing
"I was in the market, came home to find all my brothers and sisters gone,” she told Al Jazeera cameras.
“All of them were killed, ripped to pieces, their flesh scattered all over the place.”
