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COMPLY OR GO TO JAIL! Blue States Launch All Out War Against Barbecuers, Partiers & Church 1913-6P
The Pete Santilli Show
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38 views • May 04, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1913 - Sunday - May 03, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/JvdKhj9LprQ 
 
COMPLY OR GO TO JAIL! Blue States Launch All Out War Against Barbecuers, Partiers & Church 1913-6P
For the purpose of Section 242, acts under “color of law” include acts not only done by federal, state, or local officials within the their lawful authority, but also acts done beyond the bounds of that official’s lawful authority, if the acts are done while the official is purporting to or pretending to act in the performance of his/her official duties. Persons acting under color of law within the meaning of this statute include police officers, prisons guards and other law enforcement officials, as well as judges, care providers in public health facilities, and others who are acting as public officials. It is not necessary that the crime be motivated by animus toward the race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin of the victim. The offense is punishable by a range of imprisonment up to a life term, or the death penalty, depending upon the circumstances of the crime, and the resulting injury, if any.  COMPLY OR GO TO JAIL! Blue States Launch All Out War Against Barbecuers, Partiers & Church – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/IAFe30qCQrM
GUEST: Alex Newman is an American journalist and consultant who writes about economics, finance, banking, business, and politics for diverse publications in the United States and abroad. He studied journalism, economics and political science at the University of Florida.  In addition to his own consulting firm, Alex has worked in market research, marketing, strategy, research, information gathering and consulting for international companies, non-profit organizations and various political campaigns. He is also the co-author of a book exposing some of the problems with today's public education system. https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/congress/itemlist/user/68-alexnewman
 
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