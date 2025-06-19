TV STAR KILLED BY VAX POISON INDUCED CANCER

Jul 29, 2024 - Erica Ash, ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ Actor, Dies at 46

Erica Ash, who played M-Chuck in the Starz drama “Survivor’s Remorse” and worked on shows like “MADtv,” died Monday of cancer. She was 46.

Ash’s family confirmed her death and her mother Diann paid tribute to her daughter with a statement that reads, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend Erica Chantal Ash (1977-2024). After a long and courageous battle with cancer, she transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts.”