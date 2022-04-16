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In communist China,about 500 households in Zhangjiang Nashi International Community, Pudong, were told that their apartments would be requisitioned as an isolation point, and everyone must pack up and leave immediately within a time limit.
At present, The Shanghai public security forces are currently forcibly and violently evicting residents. The scene is full of cries and howls.