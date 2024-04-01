Dr. Klinghardt: Cancer cases exploded in last 2.5 years; more aggressive than ever before

48-Year veteran dr. Dietrich Klinghardt:

“And in my own practice, it looks like many patients, whom we knew had a tendency to develop cancer due to genetics and family systems, suddenly exploded. And many of my cancer patients, whom we have been treating for 20 years - I have been in medicine for 48 years, I have many patients that I still know from my early time, and many patients I have been caring for in my current patient population for 20 years, where at the beginning we treated cancer or co-treated it and the patients were considered cured. And where suddenly not necessarily the same cancer disease, but a different type of cancer suddenly exploded. And the types of cancer that are emerging now are much more aggressive and faster than anything we've observed in these 48 years. This was unprecedented; it's something entirely new.”

