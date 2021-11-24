© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EVERY NEUROLOGIST I HAVE SEEN HAS BLOWN ME OFF - THERE IS NO HELP
Follow
6
Share
Report
379 views • November 24, 2021
She says: "I have been completely failed by the health care system". That is because it is a genocide system. More videos you may want to check out:
Proof: Kids will die, Pfizer knew - Your government representatives know this also.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EaXjZzUGTTdq/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
When you find the person who vaccinated your child without your consent...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kaYo56ww5NgC/
Proof: Kids will die, Pfizer knew - Your government representatives know this also.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EaXjZzUGTTdq/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
When you find the person who vaccinated your child without your consent...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kaYo56ww5NgC/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.