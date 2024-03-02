When You Have Tried Everything and Nothing Works, Try This?

Are You Tried of going in circles, absolutely nothing ever works out?

Music by Send Rain

Solomon discovered that everything this world has to offer, every indulgence of the flesh, it’s all empty.

Solomon also said not only is all this empty but who am I going to leave it all too, what if my eldest son is a total fool?





Jim Carry once said “I wish everyone could be rich and famous so they could see how empty it all is.”





