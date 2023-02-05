To Be Baptized or Not To Be Baptised?

John 3:3-8



King James Version

3 Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.

4 Nicodemus saith unto him, How can a man be born when he is old? can he enter the second time into his mother's womb, and be born?

5 Jesus answered, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God.

6 That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit.

Luke 23:43 KJV Bible

“And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, To day shalt thou be with me in paradise.”

I am somone that seeks to be led by the Spirit and not the letter. The devil is the biggest teacher of the letter and he uses the word to deceive. The Apostles understood not be to led by the letter. The devil started deception using the world of God in heaven and he continued to do so using Jesus' household against him.

The carnal minded Christian is led by the letter and will quote scriptures to justifiy what they belief. This will lead many to be deceived into satans one world religion, calling good evil and evil good and betray one another.

Many study scriptures to approve themselves and be pleasing to others. We must study with God and to be approved by God so he can bring in his lost sheep.

My email contact is [email protected]