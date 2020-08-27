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Black guy shot and killed himself in Minneapolis, Lead to more looting and rioting.
Bluewater
Bluewater
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76 views • August 27, 2020
BOOOOOOOM, GET THIS:
THE POLICE KILLING OF A BLACK GUY IN MINNEAPOLIS WAS CAUGHT CLEARLY ON VIDEO, AND AS IT TURNS OUT, THE POLICE DID NOTHING, THE BLACK GUY PUT A GUN IN HIS MOUTH AND PULLED THE TRIGGER.
It does not get any more clear cut than this. To see what happens you have to view the video full screen. It is a very clear video. The police arrive AFTER the guy puts a gun in his mouth and pulls the trigger. The riots in Minneapolis were over BULLSHIT.
Does that mean we get a refund on the next one? Probably not.
I saved THAT before Youtube pulled it, you know they will. Too much truth is BAD.
It looked like a .22 or other low powered pistol to me. Enough for the job if put in your mouth.
UPDATE: CONFIRMED. HE DIED OF CORONAVIRUS.
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