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Awakening Humanity
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42 views • April 22, 2022
Calling forth the awakening of humanity and the restoration of the keys of heaven through ceremony at the Sun Pyramid at Teotihuacan with the blessings of Jeshua and Mary Magdalene together, and the deep blessing of Quetzalcoatl.
It's time for all humanity to remember our true history and restore peace in our hearts and all our interactions.
We are powerful beings and many are awakening in these times.
The best way I believe we can assist the world is by being INFINITY percent committed to our own awakening.
I also received a very powerful written transmission that will be shared properly in the near future.
#Mexico #Easter #ceremony #christconsciousness #awakening #pyramids #consciousness #spirituality #spiritualawakening #quetzalcoatl #ancestors #carpediem #bethechangeyouwanttosee
#innerpeace #innermastery #selflove #globalfreedomalliance
It's time for all humanity to remember our true history and restore peace in our hearts and all our interactions.
We are powerful beings and many are awakening in these times.
The best way I believe we can assist the world is by being INFINITY percent committed to our own awakening.
I also received a very powerful written transmission that will be shared properly in the near future.
#Mexico #Easter #ceremony #christconsciousness #awakening #pyramids #consciousness #spirituality #spiritualawakening #quetzalcoatl #ancestors #carpediem #bethechangeyouwanttosee
#innerpeace #innermastery #selflove #globalfreedomalliance
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