Patriot takes on BLM losers in Beverly Hills, North Carolina march ends in pepper spray, justified?

#DonaldTrump #Rally #MAGA #BLM #Patriot #NorthCarolina #Graham



Unrest has begun across the U.S. ahead of Tuesday's presidential election, with violent political clashes occurring in Beverly Hills and a get-out-the-vote Black Lives Matter march in North Carolina ending with police pepper spray and eight arrests.



In Beverly Hills, thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters gathered on Saturday afternoon, waving American flags and signs declaring support for the Republican candidate.



At around 2.30pm, video from the scene shows black-clad Antifa supporters attacking a participant in the 'USA Freedom Rally'. At first, a Trump supporter is seen grappling with a black-clad counterprotester who is attempting to snatch away his American flag after heated verbal disputes.



Seconds after the Trump supporter throws an elbow at the assailant, at least six other apparent Antifa supporters swarm at the pro-Trump demonstrator, pummeling him with fists and a lead pipe.



At the sound of a police siren, the attackers dispersed and fled into the crowd. The Trump supporter was seen chasing one of the assailants and swinging at his back with a wooden flag pole.



Moments later, police declared the rally an unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd to disperse. Protesters cleared the intersection but the pro-Trump rally continued with a march through Beverly Hills.



The pro-Trump protester had injuries to his face and was treated by the Beverly Hills Fire Department, a police official said.



Antifa, short for 'anti-fascist', is a left-wing movement that seeks to confront those whom it deems racist or authoritarian. Its supporters are known for dressing in all-black, and being unabashed by physical violence.



The shocking scene in Beverly Hills drew a strong reaction from actor James Wood, an outspoken Trump supporter, who called for 'militias' to respond.



'This is an American patriot being brutally beaten by armed DEMOCRAT-supported Antifa scum,' Woods wrote in a tweet.



'Where are our militias? If you can't carry an American flag in Beverly Hills without being assaulted by armed Democrat mobs, we need to arm ourselves,' the actor continued.