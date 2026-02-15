BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION, Isaiah 53:3-7, 20260214
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
31 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 1 day ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Heavenly, Almighty Holy Father, and my EL ELYON, The MOST HIGH YAHWEH in Genesis 14:18-20! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your perfect love, abundant grace, and infinite mercy upon me. Thank You for the sacrificial, vicarious suffering, death, and resurrection of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ on Calvary’s Cross to redeem me over 2,000 years ago. Heavenly Father, please allow Your Holy Spirit to empower me to internalize the extent of Your love and invitation to exercise faith in You:

Holy Father, when my LORD Jesus Christ came from Heaven to earth to redeem the world, He was despised and rejected by men and women. He was “The Man of Sorrows” and acquainted with grief. Except for Your Infinite Grace and Mercy, my Heavenly Father, the EL ELYON, The MOST HIGH YAHWEH, most of us hid, as it were, our faces from our only Savior, our Redeemer and Master, the LORD Jesus Christ, continuously despising, and not esteeming Him.

Surely my Savior Jesus Christ hath borne my griefs, and carried my sorrows; yet I esteemed Him stricken, smitten by You, Holy Father, the EL ELYON, The MOST HIGH YAHWEH, and afflicted.

But my Savior Jesus Christ was wounded for my transgressions, He was bruised for my iniquities; the chastisement for my peace was upon Him, and by His stripes I am healed.

All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned, every one of us, to our own way; and You, our EL SHADDAI, the LORD ALMIGHTY YAHWEH has laid on Your Begotten SON, our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ the iniquity of us all.

My LORD Jesus Christ was oppressed, and He was afflicted, yet He opened not His mouth: He was brought as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before her shearers is dumb, so my LORD Jesus Christ openeth not His mouth.

Amen! (Isaiah 53:3-7, personalized KJV).

* * * *

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
deathgraceloveworldfaithresurrectionexercisehealyearsspiritsufferingmercymaninfiniteredeemsorrowsrejecttransgressiondespisesacrificialchastiseafflictcarriedgriefsvicarious
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The seven lost pages from Nixon&#8217;s grand jury appearance expose the original &#8220;Deep State&#8221; conspiracy

The seven lost pages from Nixon’s grand jury appearance expose the original “Deep State” conspiracy

Lance D Johnson
7 Herbal teas that may boost sleep, digestion, immunity and overall wellness

7 Herbal teas that may boost sleep, digestion, immunity and overall wellness

Laura Harris
Echoes of Heaven: The prophetic battle plan for surviving the end times

Echoes of Heaven: The prophetic battle plan for surviving the end times

Belle Carter
The unclogging of America: How ancient remedies and modern sense are fighting the sinus crisis

The unclogging of America: How ancient remedies and modern sense are fighting the sinus crisis

Ava Grace
Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Kevin Hughes
Rotten Food for Soldiers and Failing Power Grid: The Systemic Corruption Crippling Ukraine

Rotten Food for Soldiers and Failing Power Grid: The Systemic Corruption Crippling Ukraine

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy