FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION, Isaiah 53:3-7, 20260214

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Heavenly, Almighty Holy Father, and my EL ELYON, The MOST HIGH YAHWEH in Genesis 14:18-20! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your perfect love, abundant grace, and infinite mercy upon me. Thank You for the sacrificial, vicarious suffering, death, and resurrection of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ on Calvary’s Cross to redeem me over 2,000 years ago. Heavenly Father, please allow Your Holy Spirit to empower me to internalize the extent of Your love and invitation to exercise faith in You:

Holy Father, when my LORD Jesus Christ came from Heaven to earth to redeem the world, 3 He was despised and rejected by men and women. He was “The Man of Sorrows” and acquainted with grief. Except for Your Infinite Grace and Mercy, my Heavenly Father, the EL ELYON, The MOST HIGH YAHWEH, most of us hid, as it were, our faces from our only Savior, our Redeemer and Master, the LORD Jesus Christ, continuously despising, and not esteeming Him.

4 Surely my Savior Jesus Christ hath borne my griefs, and carried my sorrows; yet I esteemed Him stricken, smitten by You, Holy Father, the EL ELYON, The MOST HIGH YAHWEH, and afflicted.

5 But my Savior Jesus Christ was wounded for my transgressions, He was bruised for my iniquities; the chastisement for my peace was upon Him, and by His stripes I am healed.

6 All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned, every one of us, to our own way; and You, our EL SHADDAI, the LORD ALMIGHTY YAHWEH has laid on Your Begotten SON, our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ the iniquity of us all.

7 My LORD Jesus Christ was oppressed, and He was afflicted, yet He opened not His mouth: He was brought as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before her shearers is dumb, so my LORD Jesus Christ openeth not His mouth.

Amen! (Isaiah 53:3-7, personalized KJV).

* * * *



Email: [email protected]