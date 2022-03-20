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Space Arks, ET fleets, Ukraine & Human Liberation: An Interview with Alex Collier & Elena Danaan
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542 views • March 20, 2022
Michael Salla.
In this Exopolitics Today interview, Alex Collier and Elena Danaan discuss their latest intel regarding space arks, extraterrestrial fleets, Ukraine and humanity's liberation. Alex and Elena's contacts with extraterrestrials from the Andromeda Council and Galactic Federation of Worlds give them some of the most up to date and valuable information about what is really happening in space and on Earth today.
Alex Collier's website is https://AlexCollier.org
Elena Danaan's website is https://ElenaDanaan.org
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NWoKFrpKSmI&;feature=emb_logo
In this Exopolitics Today interview, Alex Collier and Elena Danaan discuss their latest intel regarding space arks, extraterrestrial fleets, Ukraine and humanity's liberation. Alex and Elena's contacts with extraterrestrials from the Andromeda Council and Galactic Federation of Worlds give them some of the most up to date and valuable information about what is really happening in space and on Earth today.
Alex Collier's website is https://AlexCollier.org
Elena Danaan's website is https://ElenaDanaan.org
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NWoKFrpKSmI&;feature=emb_logo
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